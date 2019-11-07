The move will herald new opportunities for trade and tourism
IndiGo, Qatar Airways sign codeshare pact to bolster connectivity between India and Qatar

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Low-cost airline IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, enabling the latter to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
This is the second codeshare agreement for IndiGo as part of its growth strategy for international markets. Qatar Airways will place its code 'QR' on IndiGo operated flights between these destinations.
"We are extremely proud to secure this strategic partnership with IndiGo, the largest airline in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.
"We believe this agreement will be just the first step in strengthening our relationship and we very much look forward to working together to harness our complementary strengths and resources, to enhance the travel experience for our passengers around the world."
IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said the strategic alliance will not only strengthen the carrier's international operations, but also boost economic growth in India by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility.
"This is a momentous occasion for us as we sign this codeshare agreement with one of the finest airlines in the world. We are confident of a successful partnership, as we extend our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service experience to the passengers of Qatar Airways. These are exciting times for the aviation industry and it is our commitment to remain focused on building one of the best air transportation system in the world."
One of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers globally, IndiGo operates close to 1,500 daily flights to 60 domestic and 23 international destinations with a fleet of 247 aircraft. It has been strengthening its position by rapid domestic and international expansion this year with entry into Vietnam, Myanmar, China and Saudi Arabia in 2019-20.
Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.
(ANI)

