IndiGo selects CFM's LEAP-1A engine and services agreement for A320neos

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Budget carrier IndiGo said on Friday it has selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

The agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement.

In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft.

The new agreement secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft.

The airline is currently operating seven A320neo and 15 A321neo with LEAP-1A engines. The agreement will secure LEAP-1A engines and service agreements for itsA320neo family aircraft to be delivered from 2023 onwards.



"This is a pivotal milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment to rapidly strengthen our network both domestically and internationally," said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.

"This expansion will serve as a catalyst to boost India's economic growth and the mobility of its people," he said in a statement.

Dutta said India's aviation sector is poised to grow from strength to strength.

"We will continue on our mission of building a world-class transportation network. We are here to deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle-free experience to all our customers."

With its fleet of 280-plus aircraft, the airline is operating around 1,200 daily flights and connecting 66 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

CFM International is a 50:50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. (ANI)

