IndiGo, SpiceJet to partially shift operations to T3 on Sept 5

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi, Sept 2 (ANI): Low-cost airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to start their partial domestic operations from Terminal 3 of IGI Airport from September 5, the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Monday.
While Indigo will shift a portion of its operations from T2 to T3, SpiceJet will shift all of its domestic flights operating from T2 to T3.
Post the shift, SpiceJet flights SG 8000 to SG 8999 and IndiGo flights 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 will operate out of T3. IndiGo flights 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will operate from T2. The operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo at T1 will continue as before.
"Shifting of some domestic flights of IndiGo and all SpiceJet flights from T2 to T3 will help in easing the pressure of fast-growing passenger traffic to carry out the capacity enhancement work of T2 effectively and efficiently," said DIAL's Chief Operating Officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.
At present. GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their respective domestic flights from T2 while Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3.
A total of 184 flights now operate from T3. With the proposed shifting, the number of flights at T3 will go up to 240 which include 24 IndiGo and 32 SpiceJet flights.
The move will result in a reduction of passenger load at T2 by up to 27 per cent which will enable the airport operator to enhance the passenger capacity of T2.
Post completion of capacity enhancement of T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from the current 15 MPPA. This will further enhance the passenger comfort and experience, DIAL said in a statement. (ANI)

