The trust owns 8 operating projects consisting of 18 transmission lines with more than 4,900 ckm length
The trust owns 8 operating projects consisting of 18 transmission lines with more than 4,900 ckm length

IndiGrid powers ahead with Q2 EBITDA up by 84 pc q-o-q

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:45 IST

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 81 per cent quarter-on-quarter while the consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was Rs 347 crore up 84 per cent.
The board of Sterlite Investment Managers Ltd acting as investment manager of IndiGrid approved Rs 3 distribution per unit for Q2 FY 20 payable as interest. "With this, IndiGrid is well on track to achieve its stated distribution per unit guidance of Rs 12 per unit for FY20," it said.
On the back of framework agreement with Sterlite Power, IndiGrid is on track to grow its assets under management to Rs 17,000 crore over the next two years from its existing assets of Rs 11,056 crore.
"This quarter has been transformational for IndiGrid," said Chief Executive Officer Harsh Shah. "On one hand, we achieved the highest quarterly EBITDA for IndiGrid as NRSS XXIX Transmission Ltd and Odisha Generation Phase II Transmission Ltd (OGPTL) acquisitions in Q1 contributed a full quarter of revenue."
On the other hand, regulators are showcasing increased confidence in InviTs, said Shah. "We believe the progressive decision by Securities and Exchange Board of India to reduce the lot size for InvITs is likely to go a long way in enhancing liquidity for units and attracting wider participation from investors," he said.
"With the Reserve Bank of India enabling banks to lend to InvITs and external commercial borrowings to be used for rupee refinancing, InvITs with good quality assets will have better access to debt capital both in terms of cost and tenures," said Shah.
"Our outlook remains positive with a strong shareholder base, a robust pipeline for growth and conducive market and regulatory environment. We have delivered superior risk-adjusted total returns to investors by distributing Rs 27.56 per unit with consistent quarterly performance," he said.
IndiGrid owns eight operating projects consisting of 18 transmission lines with more than 4,900 circuit km length and four substations with 7,735 mega volt amp transformation capacity. It is managed by Sterlite Investment Managers Ltd which is majority owned by KKR.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:46 IST

This festive season, avail great offers with Bajaj Finserv Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has a convenient financial solution for chartered accountants seeking to grow their business, embrace modern technology, add to their workforce or simply ensure adequa

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:45 IST

Mahindra to acquire 100 pc stake in Peugeot Motocycles to...

Mandeure [France], Oct 26 (ANI): Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, will acquire 100 per cent ownership of Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) to drive future growth in core European markets and expand into new geographies, including select Asian markets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:05 IST

Reliance to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore in new digital services subsidiary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board of directors has approved the formation of wholly-owned digital services subsidiary with a capital infusion of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:25 IST

Raffles Design International proudly showcased an exquisite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the mighty monsoons of Mumbai city dwindle, the most-anticipated fashion event of the year, Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) showcased some fresh and young talent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:06 IST

Tata Motors reports Q2 loss at Rs 216 crore amid slowing demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Automaker Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 216 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal against a loss of Rs 1,049 crore in the same period of previous fiscal amid slowing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the home

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:58 IST

MDPH launches Orva Vaporizer Oils with therapeutic benefits this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Premium Incense Sticks manufacturers are turning to fragrance to expand consumer reach and adding to new growth drivers in the fragrance industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:39 IST

Gandhi Mandela Award 2019, an initiative to commemorate All Time...

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/Digpu): The Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a New Delhi based non-profit organization, under the aegis of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (a govt of India recognized 80G, 12A complaint), committed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, has constituted India's f

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Shott offers 100 per cent cashback and free entertainment this Diwali

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 25 (ANI): Gujarat's premier gaming haven, Shott has announced a slew of exciting contests and campaigns where visitors can earn 100 per cent cashback and prizes like Harley Davidson, iPhone 11, apple macbook, international destination trip among other amazing gifts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Arthur J Gallagher & Co invests in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diversified financial services conglomerate Edelweiss Group said on Friday that US-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co -- one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms -- has acquired a minority stake by way of primary equity i

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST

Equity indices end flat, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung wildly between gains and losses on Friday but ended flat as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Piramal Enterprises approves raising of Rs 5,400 crore capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The board of Piramal Enterprises on Friday approved fresh capital raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:30 IST

Panasonic and Welcome Air-Tech's Saiver to develop new connected...

Hong Kong, Oct 25 (ANI): Panasonic Corporation, a worldwide leader in the development of heating ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R), along with Welcome Air-Tech (WAT), a regional specialist in air handling units (AHU), on Friday announced a strategic alliance to create an energy-

Read More
iocl