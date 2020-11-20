INDINEWS named as the title sponsor of FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2020-21

Panaji (Goa) India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): INDINEWS has announced their official sponsorship partnership with leading football team, FC Goa in the 2020-21 season of the Hero Indian Super League.

INDINEWS an online portal for the latest sports news including football, cricket, tennis and other major sports. Understanding the significance of sports, INDINEWS intends to use content to promote football in India.

INDINEWS enters the Indian sports domain for the first time with their logo being presented on the chest of the FC Goa club shirt throughout the course of the football season. INDINEWS.com will provide exclusive team news and updates as the Gaurs look to reclaim the ISL League Winners Shield - and get their hands on their first ISL title. The Indian Super League represents top flight football in India and commences on November 20th, 2020.

A Spokesperson from INDINEWS, said, "The INDINEWS team is ecstatic to partner up with FC Goa and are thrilled about cheering on the Gaurs and watching them in action this ISL season. Our mutual passion for football runs deep and we see this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to further support, build and encourage football as a sport in the country. We are ready to work together with the FC Goa team and look forward to creating interesting content. We wish the Gaurs the best of luck and fitness for the season ahead!"

"We are delighted to have INDINEWS come on board as our Title Sponsor. People are slowly but surely waking up to the enormous engagement potential of Indian and Goan football. Over the years, we have been able to create a niche as one of the most popular clubs in the country, and this is another sign that we are headed in the right direction. The opportunities for collaboration between us are plenty, and we look forward to having a successful partnership with INDINEWS.com," said Aditya Datta, FC Goa's Chief Operating Officer.



Football fans can expect energy-packed, nail-biting moments on the pitch, matched with exciting team news and updates that can be found online at INDINEWS.com and on their social media platforms. It's an unprecedented time in Indian Football and INDINEWS are thrilled to be a part of all the action.

INDINEWS is India's Super News Sports Site delivering regular updates of the latest tournaments, matches and events for sports-enthusiasts. By fueling fans' passion for the game and encouraging people to indulge intensely in the spirit of sports, the news portal is steering the future of the country in a bright direction while keeping them informed of the latest sporting events and talking points.

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL - reaching 3 semi-finals and 2 finals in 6 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals.

Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of Indian few Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. It's U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and nationally.

The system has produced recognizable talents like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more. The Gaurs are also the Champions of the GFA U20 and GFA U18 Leagues and the winners of the Goa Professional League in 2018/19.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

