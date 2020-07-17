Indo-American philanthropists Navneet Kaur and Akash Patel support families and daily-wage earners in Haryana and Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Akash Patel and Navneet Kaur, an Indo-American philanthropist pledges to supports families and daily wage earners from Gujarat and Haryana who are affected with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

Akash Patel hails from a small village Manund in Gujarat, settled in Florida, United States of America, with his wife Navneet Kaur who hails from Ambala, Haryana.

Akash Patel is now a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who is lending a helping hand to India, his country of birth, during the time of crisis.

Akash Patel announced his intention to help the underprivileged families from his hometown in Gujarat and on the other hand, Navneet extended the support in her hometown Ambala, Haryana.

To make sure the help reaches out to the vulnerable families, the couple associated with the several local NGO's to provide Dry Ration in the current times arising out of COVID-19.

"We observed that the daily wage earners have taken the hardest hit during this lockdown and have been struggling to get a proper meal on their table. There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. This donation drive was safely conducted with the guidance of local police authorities, we would like to thank them for their support, and convey our heartfelt gratitude as they work tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now for our safety," said Akash Patel.

"It's is the fourth month of the lockdown and several families are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We request as many people to look out for such people around them. I also would like to thank Gujarat Police and Ambala police for helping us out to conduct this drive smoothly," said Navneet Kaur

With the closure of all commercial activities and movement restriction due to lockdown, the lives of underprivileged families especially those of daily wage earners have been severely affected due to loss of livelihood.

Akash Patel and his wife Navneet also pledged to donate groceries, daily essentials, sanitary pads, sanitizers and masks to all those people who are unable to afford the essential items.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

