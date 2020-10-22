Indo Count launches value driven home textiles brand Layers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Indo Count Industries Ltd one of the largest Indian manufacturer and exporter of bed linen has announced their foray into the 12,000-crore value-driven Indian bed linen market with the launch of their new brand, "Layers".

Along with the success of premium bed and bath brand, "Boutique Living", the newly launched brand "Layers" now joins the Indo Count family to make a mark in the Indian bed linen space. Hinged on contemporary styles and developed using cutting-edge technology, the brand boasts of special anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties in the health and wellness space.

With Layers, Indo Count presents a first-of-its-kind affordable Bed Linen offering for India's fast-growing aspirational class that is actively seeking means to upgrade their lifestyles, starting with their homes.

Layers is a flawless combination of global designs and value priced helping you to Dress up your home the way you prefer it. The collection hosts a range of smart bedding styles in Bed Sheet Sets, Reversible Comforters, Unique Bed-in-a-Bag (BIAB) and Dohars.

The brand is an amalgamation of Indo Count's three decade-long experience of serving consumers around the world that has given the company a deep understanding of a variety of design styles that bore well with the Indian audience.

Please check Layers India YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/UeQ4HOutEoE

For more updates & offers, follow Layers India on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3662751143764563

"The pandemic has resulted in spending a lot of time at home and understandably given a chance to our customers to take a closer look at their homes, how they function and how they can transform them. Things that were overlooked has suddenly gained importance and now are making a conscious effort in building a smart home, which can serve multiple functions like for work, for entertainment, and for leisure. Smart bedding solutions with affordable pricing is one of the primary ways to fulfil this need. With Layers, Indo Count marks a unique union of style with safety and technology in the domestic bed linen industry for the smart customer," said Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman, Indo Count Industries Ltd.

"The experts from ICIL's R&D team are cognizant of the premium that buyers place on health in today's landscape. "After the success we enjoyed with our premium range of bed linen products from Boutique Living, we believe this brand will prove to be a winning combination in the value-driven market", Jain added.

Indo Count is one of India's largest manufacturer and global exporter of bed linen. Indo Count supplies the finest linens to major retailers in more than 54 countries worldwide.

An Indian product backed by innovation, technology and expertise.

Availability of the entire spectrum of bed linen in style and colour-coordinated sets makes it the ideal self-use or gifting option this festive season. It will bring, to the Indian audience, a collection that is inspired from designs all over the world.

Price range for consumers:

Rs 899 onwards for Bed sheet sets

Rs 2,499 onwards for reversible Comforters

Rs 4999 onwards for the Unique Bed-in-a-Bag (BIAB)

Rs 2009 onwards for Dohar

The brand will be available through multi-brand outlets as well as virtual destinations of leading e-commerce portals.

