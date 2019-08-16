INDOWUD - India's first environment-friendly alternative to plywood launched in the city

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city-based Milam Sales Enterprises Private Limited, a leading trader of carpentry materials, and INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited, an innovative panel products manufacturer, have launched INDOWUD, a Natural Fibre Composite (NFC) board in Chennai.

INDOWUD looks, feels, and performs like natural timber or plywood but it is not made of wood. The raw materials of this innovative product are natural fibres, agro residuals, non-toxic thermos and virgin polymers. INDOWUD is also 100 per cent recyclable, making it an environment-friendly alternative to timber and plywood - or particle boards, medium density or high-density fibreboards.

INDOWUD is also functionally superior because it is easy to drill, screw, cut, saw, and rout with conventional carpentry tools. Further, it is easy to varnish, glue, paint, and polish. INDOWUD does not leave cracking, swelling, warpage or splintering. It is resistant to fire, water, corrosion, decay, molding, fungal attack, and rotting. It shields UV radiation.

"In the context of increasing awareness of global warming, there is a growing demand for environment-friendly alternatives to natural timber and plywood. INDOWUD is our responsibility to address this pressing need. It is born of a three-year research project. For its production, not a single tree needs to be felled. We only need locally-available natural fibre, and farm by-products", said B L Bengani, Chairman, INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited.

"INDOWUD NFC comes with superior density - up to 850 KG per Cubic Metre (CBM), whereas the density of plywood is less than 750 KG/CBM. And the density of PVC and HDF are up to 500 and 700 KG/CBM respectively", added Bengani that the key highlight of INDOWUD is its strength.

INDOWUD NFC has high nail and screw holding strength - this is an irresistible feature in exterior and interior furnishing and joinery works that find applications in the terrace, garden, balcony, bathroom, kitchen, pool and seaside furniture, cabinets, wardrobes, partitions, fencing, signage and many more.

INDOWUD is made in India. The company procures natural fibre, agro organic materials, minerals from local farms, while it imports polymerized materials from Japan and South Korea. It makes INDOWUD in different sizes - from 6 mm to 25 mm. The product is available in all leading dealers in Tamil Nadu, and southern States.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

