IndusInd Bank launches mega currency chest in Chandigarh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday launched a mega currency chest at Chandigarh to service 218 branches across Punjab and Haryana along with branches of other banks located in the two states.

The lender said the launch is a testament of its effort to increase efficiency of currency management in the tri-city region comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.



Anil Rao, Head of operations and solutions delivery group, said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts of ensuring effective circulation of currency, continuous supply of clean currency notes as well as timely withdrawal of soiled ones.

"With this, we have further expanded our existing network of currency chests that are present across the country, and look forward to offering our valued customers with a seamless banking experience," he said in a statement.

The mega currency chest in Chandigarh is an addition to the bank's existing network of five currency chests that are located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Thane near Mumbai. (ANI)

