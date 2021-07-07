IndusInd Bank, TP Central Odisha Distribution partner for digital payments

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): IndusInd Bank has partnered with TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) -- a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha state government -- to introduce a digital network for facilitating electricity bill payments across 300 semi-urban and rural regions in the state.

Through the initiative, IndusInd Bank said it will impact the lives of over 20 lakh rural customers by making utility-based payment services available across the remotest areas of Odisha without having to make the customer travel long distances.



To begin with, the bank has empanelled more than 8,500 Bharat Money Stores to accept bill payments using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and aims to scale it up further over the next few months.

"We believe this will offer immense convenience to our rural customers as they will now be able to simply walk in to their nearest kirana shop and make payments in a seamless manner," said Roopa Satish, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, CSR & Sustainable Banking at IndusInd Bank.

The private sector lendor has 2,015 branches and banking outlet besides 2,872 ATMs spread across the country. It also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

