Industrial output growth slumps to 2.4 per cent in July

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India's industrial output growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), declined to 2.4 per cent in July as compared to 12.3 per cent in the previous month, as per the government data released on Monday.

Industrial production growth stood at 11.5 per cent in July 2021.

As per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the manufacturing sector's output increased by 3.2 per cent in July 2022. Power sector output increased by 2.3 per cent year-on-year in July.

However, mining output contracted by 3.3 per cent in July, as per the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

For the month of July 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 134.6. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of July 2022 stand at 101.1, 135.2 and 188.9 respectively.

As per the use-based classification, the indices stand at 131.7 for Primary Goods, 97.8 for Capital Goods, 148.9 for Intermediate Goods and 150.1 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of July 2022.

Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 121.5 and 143.0 respectively for the month of July 2022. (ANI)