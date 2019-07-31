Industrial production grows by 0.2 pc in June from 4.3 pc in May

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The output of India's eight core infrastructure industries grew by 0.2 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, the government said on Wednesday.

The eight sectors had grown at a robust 7.8 per cent rate in the same month last year. In May, the growth was recorded at 4.3 per cent.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil, and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.

"The combined index of eight core industries stood at 131.4 in June 2019 which was 0.2 per cent higher as compared to the index of June 2018," said an official statement.

"Its cumulative growth during April to June 2019-20 was 3.5 per cent," it added. (ANI)

