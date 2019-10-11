Industrial production slips by 1.1 pc in August

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Industrial output contracted by minus 1.1 per cent in August month-on-month due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, data released by the government on Friday showed.

The quick estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for August stands at 126.6, which is 1.1 per cent lower as compared to the level in August 2018, said the statement.

Manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 per cent to the IIP, showed a decline of 1.2 per cent in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month of last year.

The industry group 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' showed the highest negative growth of minus 23.1 per cent followed by minus 21.7 per cent in 'manufacture of machinery and equipment' and minus 18 per cent in 'other manufacturing.'

Electricity generation declined by 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 7.6 per cent in the year ago month. The cumulative growth for April to August year-on-year stands at 2.4 per cent, said the statement.

(ANI)

