Industrial production slips to 4.3 pc y-o-y in July

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Industrial production growth dropped to 4.3 per cent in July due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, data released by the government showed on Thursday.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was recorded at 6.5 per cent in July 2018.

The manufacturing sector grew at 4.2 per cent in July as compared to 7 per cent a year ago, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The power generation sector grew at 4.8 per cent as compared to 6.6 per cent in July last year. Mining growth was 4.9 per cent in July as against 3.4 per cent in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for July 2019 stand at 100.2, 132.9 and 169.7 respectively with the corresponding growth rates of 4.9 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 4.8 per cent as compared to July 2018.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors from April to July 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018 has been 3.4 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively. (ANI)