Industry body FICCI welcomes PM Modi's 'Panch Prans' for next 25 years

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Industry body FICCI welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five pledges 'Panchprana' development strategy announced for the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Modi during his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort called on the people of India to take "Panch Pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047 -- the 100th year of India's Independence.

The first pledge, he said, was to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second was to erase all traces of servitude. The third is to take pride in our legacy, and the fourth is the strength of unity for India's dreams of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Lastly, the fifth is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also.

"We welcome the direction shown by the Hon'ble Prime Minister by announcing the 5 pledges for India's vision for 2047. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has also called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Indian industry will continue to play a dynamic role in achieving this vision," said FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta.



Mehta further added that as pointed out by the Prime Minister, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is now moving towards Amrit Kaal.

"In this Amrit Kaal, everyone's effort is necessary, and this collective effort will bring results. This collective endeavour of 'Team India' will turn our dreams into reality," Mehta said while adding that women empowerment and dignity, as highlighted by Modi, is an absolute necessity.

"The economic impact of achieving gender equality in India is estimated to be USD 700 billion of added GDP by 2025", Mehta said.

FICCI President also highlighted the emphasis made by the Prime Minister that the success of Digital India and startups, with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and Optical fibre networks have shown strength in 3 sectors -- education, health facility and changing common man's lives.

"This augur well for the nation going ahead," he added. Mehta also stated that PM's emphasis on R&D and innovation being an integral part of the economic journey is crucial and an absolute necessity to break through the middle-income trap," Mehta added. (ANI)

