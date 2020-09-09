Infinity Labs launches next-gen secure SD-WAN solutions

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infinity Labs, a leading provider of technology and network solutions, today announced the launch of Infinxt Secure SD-WAN, the next generation leading software-defined wide area network solution with inbuilt next-generation firewall (NGFW) by Palo Alto Networks, the global leader in cybersecurity.

Large businesses as well as medium and small enterprises across India will now have access to Infinxt Secure SD-WAN, an indigenously built solution that offers unmatched feature rich technology with ease-of-deployment and ease-of-use coupled with enterprise class security.

The next-gen secure SD-WAN solution will help enterprises optimize existing network connections between distributed sites across geographies and achieve enterprise-class network performance, stability, and security for critical applications. The solution also provides centralized management and control for enterprises to steer traffic on an application level basis, or by access type, enabling the remote sites to make efficient utilization of the available pool of bandwidth.

"Enterprises across segments are increasingly recognizing the business benefits and value addition offered by SD-WAN technology. The high costs of enterprise quality bandwidth coupled with the impact of the pandemic and the subsequent shift towards remote working has further emphasized the need for a solution that provides enhanced network security and enables bandwidth aggregation and optimization. We are proud to launch Infinxt - an industry-leading SD-WAN solution that bundles the benefits of dynamic path selection, network optimization and application performance routing. Infinxt will deliver enterprise-class SD-WAN technology with compelling ROI for small businesses across distributed locations and users," said Rakesh Goyal, CEO, Infinity Labs, while highlighting the launch.

Built on SDN architecture defined in RFC7426, Infinxt SD-WAN offers a series of benefits to customers such as business agility by rapid and easy deployment, inherent economics by offering same level of QoS of MPLS at a fraction of cost and optimized cloud architecture with inbuilt NGFW. This has an added advantage of centralized and easy control & management and ability to have integrated hybrid WAN with traffic prioritization.

With the adoption of SAAS and IAAS, WAN has witnessed multiple levels of traffic accessing applications across the globe. The solution provides dynamic routing of SAAS application traffic for faster and efficient delivery and enhanced user experience with optimized performance. The SD-WAN approach to network connectivity helps reduce operational costs and increases resource usage. Palo Alto Networks brings next generation firewall capabilities into Infinxt SD-WAN, making it a most agile, feature rich and secure solution available in market today.

The solution focuses on delivering high-quality experience with business-centric applications without compromising on security. It combines routing, network security features, and firewalls into a single point network solution improving the overall performance and reliability of the network while also significantly lowering cost of operations. Using an Infinxt SD-Wan solution, a business owner or CIO can get a real time visibility of all network components through streaming telemetry built into the SD-WAN.

Another advantage is the zero-touch provisioning and AutoVPN capabilities, which makes equipment deployment quick and easy, barring the need for a specialized IT resource. Access to real-time performance data is facilitated through a simplified cloud-based console and mobile application.

Infinxt SD-WAN also provides important benefits to multi-site customers. It allows branch offices to easily connect to each other, without building VPN connections, managing routing tables, and other complex networking configurations. The solution has been designed to interoperate and co-exist with existing gateway security investment and provides enterprise with the flexibility to adopt the security features of the Palo Alto Networks solution at a later stage.

Keeping multiple enterprise requirements in mind, the Infinxt portfolio currently includes two solutions to provide users the choice to decide on the features, arrangement and security standards. For example, if the enterprise requirement is only to connect branches for bandwidth aggregation and integrate this with a pre-existing security configuration of their own, it can choose the Infinxt SD-WAN solution. Those looking to integrate next generation security along with the Infinxt SD-WAN, can opt for the Infinxt Secure SD-WAN solution.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

