Inflow Technologies signs distribution agreement with Menlo Security to help customers eliminate business down-time from security breaches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd today announced that it has partnered as a distributor with Menlo Security, Inc. Menlo SecurityTM provides a cloud-based security platform to protect organisations from cyberattacks.

Through Menlo Security's Isolation Core™ architecture, users are able to block 100 per cent of all malware - including phishing, ransomware and zero-day attacks. Menlo Security's innovative technology separates users and networks from the public Internet through secure, low-latency connections to the web and SaaS applications.

"It is a privilege to onboard Menlo Security in our existing portfolio, as it adds a feather in our cap. We strive to deliver the best security platforms available in the market to our customers, and Menlo's offerings will assist us in doing so," said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Unit, Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He added that "With one of the leading technologies - an Isolation Core™ that secures access to data and applications - Menlo's security platform is an industry first."

Menlo Security's proxy platform built on an Isolation Core™ is a cloud-native solution that requires NO endpoint software and can be utilised on any device, OS or browser. By leveraging a Global Elastic Cloud with local Point-of-Presence (POP) in India, this platform allows deployment at infinite scale to completely eliminate the threat of malware from websites, email and documents.

"With India being the world's second most populous country, it is very attractive for Menlo Security as part of our ongoing Asia Pacific expansion. This is fuelled by India's impressive digital growth in recent years. We are convinced that Menlo Security's cloud proxy platform with an Isolation Core™ will help to securely protect businesses and users regardless of where they are. We are excited to partner first with a leading and trusted partner - Inflow Technologies," commented Stephanie Boo, Vice President Asia Pacific, Menlo Security.

Given the current pandemic in place around the world, most companies have introduced a remote working policy, but remote working increases the chance of user error, causing security breaches. Menlo Security's Zero Trust solution eliminates the risk associated with malware and phishing attacks while preserving the user experience. Menlo's 100 per cent malware protection guarantee is backed up by a money-back warranty of up to USD 1 MILLION for any customer that experiences an infection from malware that passes through Menlo - the first guarantee of its kind from any isolation or cloud proxy vendor.

Adel Eid, Director of APAC Channels at Menlo Security, made the following statement,"We're delighted to welcome Inflow Technologies to the Menlo Security family as our SAARC Distributor. This partnership presents unmatched synergies both from a technology alliance perspective and also from their solutions capability, coupled with their reach across the Indian reseller base. India is an important strategic market for Menlo Security, as we continue to see strong demand from government and enterprise customers for our industry-leading cloud security platform."



Inflow Technologies is authorised to distribute Menlo Security's portfolio across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India / South Asia, Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organisations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies is well versed with the latest and most powerful technologies available today for locating, organising, managing, retrieving, analysing, protecting and presenting the information.

Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor), we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products and related services in South Asia.

We have direct relationships with 40 plus Global Technology vendors, with a strong channel of 2300 plus partners offering one or more solutions to 7000 plus end customers.

Menlo Security, Inc. provides a cloud-based isolation platform that protects organisations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from websites, documents, and email. It serves various enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and financial services institutions, through a network of resellers in the United States and internationally.

The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

