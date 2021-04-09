Infobip in partnership with Airtel, Vi for mobile identity services

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Global telcom service provider Infobip has announced partnership with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to technology companies.

The tie-up will use mobile operators' subscriber data to verify and authenticate mobile users to speed up introduction of new services like authentication by apps, banks and e-commerce.

"Mobile identity is one of our crucial projects and I cannot stress enough the importance of this partnership in such a strategic market like India," said Infobip's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Silvio Kutic.



"Partnering with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gives us coverage of over half of the country's mobile user base, which is essential for a further push in expanding emerging authentication solutions as digital transformation accelerates, worldwide and in India," he said in a statement.

The partnership between Infobip and the two telecom firms will initially offer the silent mobile verification (SMV) service which allows quick mobile number verification when installing an app or logging in to an account.

Industries with a pronounced need for this type of user-friendly authentication service include banks and fintech companies, retailers and e-commerce firms, social networks, streaming and cloud service providers.

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualised interactions over customers' preferred channels. (ANI)

