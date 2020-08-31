Informa Markets in India announces the launch of Super September - Virtual B2B Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India, the country's leading B2B events organizer, announced the launch of Super September - Virtual B2B Celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals for the month of September 2020. These will also be supplemented by a host of conferences, trainings, webinars and awards in the same month.

The virtual trade shows, dates, and the sector they cater to include:

Renewable Energy India E-Expo: 2-3 September (Green Energy)

2-3 September (Green Energy) InnoPack Pharma Confex: 3-4 September (Packaging)

3-4 September (Packaging) OSH India Virtual Expo: 17-18 September (Occupational safety & health)

17-18 September (Occupational safety & health) IFSEC Indian Virtual Expo: 17-18 September (Security & surveillance)

17-18 September (Security & surveillance) SATTE GenX: 23 September (Travel & tourism)

23 September (Travel & tourism) PharmaLytica Virtual Expo Connect: 30 September-2 October (Pharma).

The following conferences are also scheduled for the month:

Future Packet Transport Network: 18 September

18 September Pharma Supply Chain: 17-18 September

17-18 September Biopharma Conclave: 24-25 September

24-25 September Cleaning Validation: 29-30 September

The Virtual B2B Celebration will help the relevant communities and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

While Informa Markets in India is scheduled to host its blockbuster physical shows near the end of the year in strict adherence to safety guidelines and protocols, the digital business celebration in September will enable various industries to continue with their critical business conversations, information sharing and trainings.

Coinciding with the Government's 'Digital India' campaign's 5th anniversary, 'Super September' supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan's COVID-19 stimulus initiative to build a self-reliant India through the prioritization of MSMEs, sustainability, power distribution, health, and rural employment, among others.

Why the Super September - Virtual B2B Celebration vision matters:

The projected decline in global GDP is 7.6 per cent. (the 2008-9 global meltdown was a mild 1.79 per cent in comparison).

In India INC, the optimism index for July-September 2020 was at a record low of approximately 35 % with all 6 indices of volume of sales, net profit, selling prices, new orders, inventories and employment showing a decline.

Industry estimates project that without a revision in business models, India's leading brands may see a 15 % decline in their brand value.

The exhibitions industry, forced to postpone its physical format, has been affected to the tune of INR 3 lakh crores of business, out of which a loss of Rs 1.25 lakh crores has been incurred to the national economy due to non-holding of exhibitions from March 2020 till date.

15 lakhs livelihood lost.

As catalysts to the economy and as per recommendation of its stakeholders, the exhibitions industry is adapting to this new normal, even while facing immense challenges. With the lacunae in the industry that COVID-19 has created, worldwide and in India, Informa Markets in India aims to drive its leadership vision and utilize its transformational digital services to serve the industry and rebuild the economy.

Pioneering the virtual space: What it signifies

Empowered by the significant investments of its parent organization, Informa Plc, in the digital space on a global level, Informa Markets in India has amplified its digital mission soon after the national lockdown on 25 March.

With a significant compression of time horizons, it organized its first virtual expo with the IFSEC Virtual Expo in June which was followed by Virtual Expos catering to Occupational Health & Safety, Renewable Energy, Beauty & Cosmetics, and Gem & Jewellery industries. An attractive array of online conferences also added to its impressive bouquet of digital events.

Globally, since COVID-19 struck, Informa Markets has successfully served more than 25 verticals virtually.

An Informa Markets customer survey has revealed that in APAC countries, 60 per cent customers prefer digitally enabled platforms in addition to traditional ones alone.

The value enhancement ratio of traditional platforms: hybrid platforms, as perceived by the markets is 1: 1.5.

Among Asian countries, India leads in the preference of live or onsite interaction between buyers and sellers.

Since June, a distinguished e-congregation of nearly 15,000 attendees including exhibitors, industry leaders, association heads, entrepreneurs and professionals have been served by Informa Markets in India through the virtual trade shows till date.

The Super September - Virtual B2B Celebration is being organised with significant learnings in this platform since the past few months, and with an unrelenting focus on quality, problem solving ability, seamless customer experience, security, pace and innovation.

"We are proud to present the one-of-a-kind Virtual B2B celebration. As an organization, we pioneered the virtual expo space by organizing our first e-expo InterOp, back in 2011. With our credibility and legacy in the domain, the Virtual B2B Celebration is the result of the crescendo we have built in terms of scope, potential and effort that will culminate with Unlock 4.0, starting from the beginning of September," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, while speaking on the announcement of Super September Virtual B2B Celebration.

"The celebration will no doubt, go a long way in turning the wheels of the economy. It is critical for the nation to promote 'Atmanirbharta' at this tipping point and we are doing so by enabling multitude businesses, and knowledge sharing by engaging with sector evangelists, brands, enterprises, government officials, and professionals at this vital juncture. While there are indications that India's turnaround may be a slower U-shaped or a W-shaped one, through exhibitions, we hope to boost the business morale by working towards the optimal V-shaped economic re-emergence where the graph rises up factoring in public health as well," said Yogesh Mudras.

"September witnesses the advent of auspicious festivals in India -- a time for goodwill, peace and prosperity. The season also flags off the momentous last quarter of each year for Informa Markets in India, with its array of blockbuster shows. This year onwards, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital celebration in September will no doubt complement and bolster our physical shows," he added.

