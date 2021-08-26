Infosys announces new digital development centre in Toronto region to nurture digital-ready workforce

Toronto [Canada]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga.

This is aimed at creating 500 high-quality jobs in the Toronto region over the next three years.

Spanning nearly 50,000 square feet and bringing significant investment from Infosys to the country, this digital development centre will train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

It will also enable Infosys to better collaborate with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges. Infosys, in the Toronto region, currently serves businesses in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and natural resources sectors. Artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning are the core capabilities that this centre would nurture and expand.

In response to surging demand for training, re-skilling, and learning by employers, Infosys previously committed to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. The digital development centre will play a key role in this expansion and lead the building of digital capabilities and training for the next generation of IT talent to support Canadian businesses.

"We are proud to power digital Canada through the skills of the future and do our part in supporting post-pandemic economic recovery. The Toronto region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

"Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here. Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada," he added.



While the digital development centre is the first-of-its-kind in Canada for Infosys, it is based on the proven model of six similar digital centres in the U.S. which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths. Infosys' unique training and education infrastructure build a tech-savvy and agile workforce with the skills and experience that clients need to become fully digital businesses.

Infosys has seen exponential growth in Canada and is firmly committed to strengthening its presence and hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Within the last two years, Infosys has created thousands of jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and most recently, Calgary.

The company hires graduates from 14+ local post-secondary educational institutions, such as the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo, to build a strong pipeline of tech talent. In 2021, it was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Canada, according to Glassdoor.

"Ontario's deep talent pool, cutting edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make our province an ideal place for investment," said Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli. "We thank Infosys for investing in Ontario's post-pandemic recovery by developing this global competency hub, tapping local talent, and partnering with local academic institutions to help develop a skilled workforce that will deliver new solutions, and, in turn, help other businesses thrive and grow."

"We are thrilled that Infosys has chosen to invest in Mississauga and has committed to bringing hundreds of jobs along with training opportunities to our local workforce," said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "This announcement is a testament to the talent we have in Mississauga as well as our world-class ICT sector, which is one of the largest in the country. The arrival of Infosys will play a significant role in economic recovery and growth, not only here in Mississauga but also across the entire Greater Toronto Area," she added.

The launch of this digital development centre and accompanying jobs commitment were announced at the virtual Infosys Canada C-Suite Forum today where executives shared strategies to reshape business for resilience and success in the post-pandemic world.

To walk through the Infosys Mississauga Development Centre, please click the link below and use the cursor to navigate your way virtually: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=hjCkdQ2kbU2&custombillboard=1&minimap=2&bgmusic=https://www.bensound.com/bensound-music/bensound-summer.mp3

