The move is aimed at incentivising employees
The move is aimed at incentivising employees

Infosys announces stock incentives for nearly 7,000 mid-level employees

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:30 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Infosys has announced stock incentive option to its mid-level 6,949 eligible employees in the form of restricted stock units (RSU).
"This is to inform that 2,298,020 stock incentives in the form of RSUs were granted to 6,949 mid-level eligible employees of the company/subsidiary companies under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan," the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
"The date of grant for these stock incentives is November 1, in line with the company's compensation calendar timelines. The exercise price will be par value of shares. These RSUs will generally vest in four equal instalments," the company added.
The development comes as Infosys grapples with allegations of unethical measures being adopted by senior management officials to boost revenues and profits. The matter is being probed by US Securities and Exchange Commission besides the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
In April, Infosys' board had approved performance-based stock ownership programme for employees. Close to five crore shares were allocated to incentivise employees.
Last month, the software major was awarded number three ranking on Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019 which track each of top 250 companies on parameters of trustworthiness, honesty, social conduct, fairness to its employees and the performance of its products and services.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:51 IST

India's credit squeeze pushes growth to a six-year low: Fitch Ratings

London [Britain], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian economy is being held back by a large squeeze in credit availability emanating from non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:04 IST

Dixon Technologies to manufacture mobile phones for Samsung

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Dixon Technologies said on Friday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing mobile feature phones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:34 IST

Equity indices witness volatile trading, telecom stocks plunge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices see-sawed during early hours on Friday as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:21 IST

OPPO to offer users Android 10 ColorOS trial and Reno is the...

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World's leading smartphone brand OPPO officially upgraded the ColorOS limited public trial version based on Android 10. The Reno will be the first to upgrade, other handsets such as Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 will be upgrading within the year of 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:17 IST

GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv

Kochi (Kearala) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Titan Eyeplus forays into smart eyewear with Skyfly Mutrics Smart Eyewear

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its endeavour to offer quality international standards to its consumers, Titan Eyeplus, India's leading optical brand, introduces Skyfly Mutrics Smart eye wear to India in association with Skyfly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

SKV presents Workplace Trends Conclave, India

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV) presents Workplace Trends, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Binge on the Festive Fashion Feast with Brand Paisley's Javer Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivity is just around the corner and the festive vibes can already be felt in the air, as Brand Paisley brings to you a wide range of its floral collection- Javer available in bright colors for those ladies who wants to be dressed up has

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:11 IST

SC judgment last straw in contributing to telecom financial...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The telecom sector on Thursday expressed deep disappointment over the Supreme Court's judgment on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which it said will negatively impact incumbent operators by over Rs 92,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:45 IST

Sitharaman calls for more efforts to move up further on Ease Of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed satisfaction on Thursday over India's upward movement in the World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business rankings.

Read More
iocl