Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

As IT services partner, Infosys will facilitate TMHE in its digital transformation journey by transforming to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data centre operation.

Infosys will help drive innovation and optimisation agenda backed by next-generation AI and automation solutions, and deliver a future-ready landscape for TMHE.

"By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programs, we will assist TMHE modernise its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies," said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys.

"The establishment of a data centre to focus on TMHE's needs is an integral part of our commitment to find unique solutions and models to drive operational excellence for our clients," he said in a statement.

Johan Kroon, Chief Information Officer of Toyota Material Handling Europe, said: "As a leading industrial technology company, we are committed to constantly innovating to accelerate our digital transformation and leveraging the potential of new technologies to enhance our competitiveness and cost optimisation efforts." (ANI)

