Infosys becomes first global systems integrator to join IBM's new public cloud ecosystem

New York [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys and IBM have announced a global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud.

Infosys will be the first global system integrator to join the new IBM public cloud ecosystem. As part of the programme, Infosys will be able to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM public cloud.

IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts such as proof of concepts, running cloud pilots, staffing client innovation centres and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely.

The collaboration will help enterprises -- including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare -- to transition, modernise and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.

"Enterprises -- especially in highly regulated and data-sensitive industries -- are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.

"Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud," he said in a statement.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President for Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems at IBM, said as businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised.

"To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients -- including those in highly regulated industries -- with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud which was built with their specific needs in mind."

(ANI)

