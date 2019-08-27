Infosys closes Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer, gets 11.05 crore shares

The buyback plan had kicked off on March 20
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): IT major Infosys has bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under the Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer plan which began in March.
In January, the company had announced that it will buy back shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs 8,260 crore (maximum buyback size) at a price not exceeding Rs 800 per equity share. The buyback started on March 20.
"The company bought back 11,05,19,266 equity shares at an average price of Rs 747.38 per equity share and deployed an amount of Rs 82,59,99,99,430.03 deploying 99.999999 per cent of the maximum buyback size (excluding transaction costs) till August 26," Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday late night.
Consequently, the buyback committee has approved the closure of the buyback with effect from August 26 prior to the expiry of six months from the commencement date, it added.
Earlier, Infosys said it had extinguished 76.12 lakh fully paid-up equity shares bought back from July 30 to August 6.
