Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital transformation for Philippines-based JG Summit Holdings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates headquartered at Manila in the Philippines.

The collaboration will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

Infosys will leverage its infrastructure management solution suite, a comprehensive hybrid IT management platform to build, adopt and govern hybrid cloud environments, thereby enhancing the overall end-user experience.

"Our objective is to embed digitisation into our core business strategy across units, subsidiaries and affiliates," said President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings Lance Gokongwei.

"Through the partnership with Infosys and Microsoft, we aim to accelerate our digital transformation journey which will enable us to address evolving business requirements, facilitate easy and secure collaboration among employees and offer better service to our end customers," he said in a statement.

JG Summit is one of the largest and most diversified Filipino conglomerates, engaged primarily in businesses that serve a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes in the Philippines, southeast Asia and Australasia. These businesses include branded snack foods and beverages, commodities, agro-industrial businesses, air transportation, banking, real estate, and petrochemicals.

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head of consumer, retail and logistics division at Infosys, said: "The partnership with JG Summit is also aligned to Infosys' strategy of helping our clients navigate their next by augmenting their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future."

Ricky Kapur, Vice President of sales, marketing and operations at Microsoft Asia Pacific, said JG Summit is pioneering the way organisations in the Philippines should look at their transformation journeys.

"Many companies do not realise that the opportunity cost of not embracing digital technologies like Cloud is a steep decline in productivity and revenue. JG Summit, with Infosys and Microsoft will have a clear strategy and a strong roadmap which will enable them to continually develop their unique capabilities, value for customers and maintain a competitive advantage in a digital-first world," he said.

(ANI)

