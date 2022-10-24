Infosys extends ecosystem of Living Labs to startups in Australia

Melbourne [Australia], October 24 (ANI): The country's second largest IT firm, Infosys, on Monday announced it would be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go- to-market.

The launch event was hosted in the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne in collaboration with partner Telstra Ventures, a venture capital firm with over AUD 1.3 billion in assets under management that invests in market-leading, high-growth technology companies globally.

Infosys Living Labs in Melbourne and Sydney provide digital innovation as a service to participating startups with a presence in Australia. These start-ups are able to leverage Infosys' global on-demand multi-tiered digital ecosystem comprising the latest technologies, solution accelerators and domain experts, to co-create, test and accelerate their time to market.

At the Startup Day, startups from the Infosys Innovation Network (IIN) with a presence in Australia had the opportunity to pitch their products and services to Infosys' enterprise customers from private sector, public sector and academia.



Through structured workshops in the Living Labs, they are also able to tap into Infosys' offerings and expertise including Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Metaverse Foundry, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics and more. In addition, startups can harness a confluence of digital services and human experience expertise offered by WONGDOODY, an Infosys company and Infosys Consulting.

Ashok Mysore, Vice-President and Head Delivery & Operations, Australia and New Zealand, Infosys, said, "We are pleased to extend our Living Labs ecosystem to startups with a presence in Australia. This serves as an invaluable resource for them to test, build and scale innovative ideas to accelerate their growth and development in global markets."

Telstra Ventures is an ecosystem partner of the Infosys Innovation Network.

Gurpreet Ghuliani, Operating Partner, Telstra Ventures, said, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Infosys to help enterprise ready startups in Australia accelerate their go to market. With access to over AUD 1.3 billion managed by Telstra Ventures and Infosys' Living Labs ecosystem, startups are better equipped to succeed."

A go-to-market (GTM) strategy is a plan that details how an organisation can engage with customers to convince them to buy their product or service and to gain a competitive advantage. (ANI)

