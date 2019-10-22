Infosys said it is committed to uphold the highest standard of corporate governance
Infosys said it is committed to uphold the highest standard of corporate governance

Infosys in damage control mode after complaints of unethical practices, stock down by 14 pc

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:09 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Software major Infosys said on Tuesday it has engaged law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company to conduct an independent investigation on two complaints by some employees about unethical measures to boost profits.
An anonymous group calling itself 'ethical employees' alleged in a letter to the board of Infosys and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy took disturbing unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue.
The complainants said they have emails and voice recordings to substantiate the claims.
"These complaints are being dealt with in an objective manner," said Chairman of Infosys Ltd Nandan Nilekani. "The undated whistleblower complaint largely deals with allegations relating to the CEO's international travel to the United States and Mumbai," he said in a statement.
Nilekani said the company's statutory auditors Deloitte India has also been completely updated on this matter post the board meeting of October 11.
"Although we have not been provided any of the emails or voice recordings, we will ensure that the generalised allegations are investigated to the fullest extent. Additionally, to ensure independence in these investigations the CEO and CFO have been recused from this matter."
Because the investigation is ongoing, said Nilekani, there will be no further comment so that investigation may be conducted in a thorough and objective manner. "At the appropriate time, we will provide a summary of the investigations results. The board is committed to uphold the highest standard of corporate governance and protect the interests of all stakeholders."
In one of the letters, the whistleblower said that Parekh and Roy were pressuring the finance team to show more profits in their treasury management by taking risks and making changes to policies.
"He (Parekh) directs them to make wrong assumptions to show margins. Several billion-dollar deals of the last few quarters have nil margin. Please ask auditors to check deal proposals, margins, undisclosed upfront commitments made and revenue recognition," the letter said.
"In large contracts like Verizon, Intel, joint ventures in Japan, ABN AMRO acquisition, revenue recognition matters are forced, which are not as per accounting standards," the letter stated.
At 11 am on Tuesday, Infosys was trading 14.01 per cent lower at Rs 660.30 per share.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:53 IST

Muthoot Finance raises $450 million from international bond markets

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold loan company in India, has raised 450 million dollars by selling foreign currency bonds to international investors in its maiden issue of such an instrument.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:13 IST

Kartik Mohindra now part of Keepers of the Quaich, a global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global success of Scotch whisky has been celebrated with new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society at a private ceremony held at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges in the red, Infosys plunges by 13 pc after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Equity indices were in the red during early hours on Tuesday amid mixed global cues but software major Infosys plunged by nearly 13 per cent after a whistleblower complaint accused senior company officials of indulging in unethical practices.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:40 IST

VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:39 IST

K Sera Sera to make a case for Free Cinema in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based K Sera Sera is planning to conduct Pan-India survey to gather information about people living in remote areas and willing to watch free movies on a regular basis in a theatre near them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

World Animal Protection launches city wide campaign on Better Dairy

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare organisation - World Animal Protection launched their city-wide 'Better Dairy' campaign in New Delhi on Saturday, October 19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Gift the goodness of health this Diwali with California Walnuts

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak and everyone revels in meeting their friends and relatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:12 IST

CreditAccess Grameen expands presence in five new states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Leading microfinance institution CreditAccess Grameen Ltd said on Monday that it expanded its footprint in five new states during June to September.

Read More
iocl