Infosys InStep recognised as the best overall internship programme globally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Wednesday that its flagship global internship programme -- InStep -- has been ranked number one in the best overall internship category by career intelligence organisation Vault.

InStep also won the first rank in tech and engineering, diversity, compensation and benefits and quality of life categories and second rank in the career development category.

Vault surveyed nearly 14,000 current and former interns from more than 130 internship programmes for the rankings. The interns were asked to rate their internship experiences in six areas: quality of life, full-time employment prospects, compensation and benefits, diversity, career development, and interview process.

"Infosys' InStep internship programme held the top spot for the second year in a row. All aspects of the InStep internship received rave reviews from Infosys interns," said the editors at Vault.

InStep, a fully paid international internship programme, offers interns an opportunity to work on projects across business units and corporate functions. Interns with various backgrounds work on real-time STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and business projects in digital technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, machine learning and Industry 4.0.

This year, Infosys mapped mentors, buddies and internship coordinators to help over 250 graduate and post-graduate students from 35 nationalities, marking 90 per cent increase from last year's 130 interns, to be part of an engaging and learning experience. (ANI)

