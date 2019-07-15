DHFL drifted 29 pc lower while Allahabad Bank dropped over 7 pc on Monday.
DHFL drifted 29 pc lower while Allahabad Bank dropped over 7 pc on Monday.

Infosys lifts Sensex 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,600

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equities witnessed a lacklustre trading session on Monday but the rally in Infosys drove benchmark indices higher while broader markets underperformed.
The BSE S&P Sensex closed 160 points higher at 38,897 while the Nifty 50 was up 36 points at 11,588.
At the National Stock Exchange, Nifty IT closed 2.85 per cent higher, mainly due to good Q1 corporate results last week by IT major Infosys. Pharma was up 1.07 per cent while auto gained marginally by 0.3 per cent. All others were in the red with PSU banks dipping 2.6 per cent.
Among stocks, Infosys gained 7.24 per cent to close at Rs 779.40 per share while Sun Pharma closed over 3 per cent higher. UPL, Tech Mahindra and Maruti edged higher with gains ranging from 1.8 to 2.8 per cent.
But the shares of Allahabad Bank closed 7.7 per cent lower after the government-owned bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel to the Reserve Bank of India.
Bank of India, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, and Syndicate Bank also lost between 2 to 3 per cent.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation closed over 29 per cent down at Rs 48.50 per share after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 and a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore for the whole year. Though DHFL said it has withstood intense liquidity pressure in recent months and continues to remain strong, traders were clearly not impressed and resorted to short selling.
Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced after encouraging Chinese data suggested the world's second-biggest economy may be starting to stabilise.
China's second-quarter economic growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the same period of last -- the weakest pace in at least 27 years -- but separate data showed the country's industrial output and retail sales topped forecasts. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:57 IST

Crisil reaffirms highest rating to Piramal Capital and Housing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rating agency Crisil has reaffirmed the highest rating A1+ to Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) for its commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

BHEL, CONCOR to set up rail-based logistics facility at Haridwar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCAR) to form a joint working group for setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:15 IST

DHFL says it remains strong and solvent, resolution plan underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Despite the financial crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the company said on Monday that it has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Explained: Risk still outweighs rewards for Indian businesses...

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): The saying goes that "fortune favours the brave".

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Indoco's Goa plant gets warning letter from USFDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Pharma company Indoco Remedies said on Monday it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa as a result of the inspection carried out in January.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:47 IST

WPI inflation rate edges 0.2 pc up in June at 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.02 per cent in June compared to 2.45 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:07 IST

Dr L Tomar Conferred with Inspiring Doctor of India Award by...

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy, the Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2019 mobilised some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine sector under one roof for an interactive conference and probed about the issues affecting healthca

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Here's how personal loan by Bajaj Finserv can help manage your finances

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals looking at a temporary capital to plan their higher education or looking for immediate liquidity for unforeseen expenses have multiple options in today's times.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Allahabad Bank stock drops 10 pc after reports of Rs 1,775 crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Allahabad Bank slumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:40 IST

Tata Steel reports higher production, sales in India despite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tata Steel India's first quarter production increased by 20 per cent year-on-year with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilisation at both Tata Steel standalone and Tata Steel BSL.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:17 IST

BHEL wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a Rs 100 crore order for setting up a 25 megawatt floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity indices in the green, IT and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday with IT and pharma stocks gaining ground.

