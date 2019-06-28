Infosys McCamish partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Infosys BPM offers solutions to enhance productivity and cost efficiency
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:11 IST

New Orleans (Louisiana) [USA], June 28 (ANI): Infosys McCamish, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, has announced partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance.
Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product.
The new product gives insureds the flexibility of choosing a fixed return account or one whose returns are determined by the performance of a major trading index, such as the S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50 and Hang Seng Index. This is the first time that PALIG is offering an IUL product as part of its diverse life insurance portfolio.
The product will be available to high net worth international clients.
"We have established an international service centre to support one of the leading insurance companies throughout the Americas," said Richard Magner, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys McCamish Systems.
"The solution leverages VPAS, our digital and integrated multi-language life and annuity platform, for quick product rollouts and superior service to the international market," he said in a statement on Thursday (local time).
PALIG is a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911.
(ANI)

