Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Digital services major Infosys is the first Indian corporate to have been presented the prestigious United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'climate neutral now' category at UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) held at Madrid in Spain.
"Infosys' journey to carbon neutrality is truly inspiring," said Niclas Svenningsen, Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme.
"As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, it has provided a practical model for climate action while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It is our honour to recognise Infosys as a winner of this year's UN Global Climate Action Awards," added Svenningsen.
Infosys won the award for its carbon neutral programme which delivers scalable, innovative and practical climate actions that address climate change and help drive progress on many other sustainable development goals like gender equality, health and well-being and economic opportunity.
Ministers, negotiators, NGOs, celebrities and other dignitaries felicitated the award-winning projects of 2019. Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, addressed the gathering at the award ceremony. (ANI)
Infosys presented UN Global Climate Action Award at COP 25
ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:06 IST
