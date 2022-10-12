Infosys president resigns before earnings' announcement

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Right before its earnings' announcement on Thursday, IT major Infosys on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that its president, Ravi Kumar S, resigned from the company effective from today.

"The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S for his contributions to the company," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Ravi Kumar S, in his role as president, led the Infosys global services organization across all industry segments.

The former president joined Infosys in 2002, and started his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

He was group head for the insurance, healthcare, and cards & payments unit before being president. He also oversaw Infosys' business process management, and Infosys' business in Latin America, Japan and China, among other roles.

Shares of Infosys on Tuesday ended 2.65 per cent lower at Rs1,423.90 apiece on BSE ahead of its declaration of quarterly results schdeuled for October 13. (ANI)