Infosys ranks third on 2019 Forbes world's best regarded companies list

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has been awarded the number three ranking on Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019.

The list of the best regarded companies is based on each company's trustworthiness, honesty, social conduct, fairness to its employees and the performance of its products and services.

It includes the top 250 companies from Forbes' Global 2000 list, which tracks the world's largest public companies. This year, Forbes partnered with Statista which surveyed over 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.

"I would like to congratulate and thank each one of our 2.29 lakh employees who strive every single day to uphold our founding values while working tirelessly to help global enterprises navigate their digital journeys," said Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh.

Ranked 31st in 2018, Infosys' rise in the rankings exemplifies the company's strong performance, the respect it inspires among its stakeholders and also highlights the contribution of digital services companies worldwide, he said in a statement.

The editors at Forbes said: "This year's list has a global scope, reflecting the emerging prevalence of Asian companies in the United States. Infosys has made great strides in the United States this year after surpassing its goal of hiring over 10,000 American employees well ahead of schedule."

(ANI)

