The complaints allege unethical accounting ways to shore up revenue and profit
The complaints allege unethical accounting ways to shore up revenue and profit

Infosys rubbishes reports of co-founders' involvement in recent whistleblower allegations

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): IT software major Infosys on Wednesday strongly condemned what it termed as 'mischievous insinuations' made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations.
"These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals," said Chairman Nandan Nilekani.
"I have a deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our co-founders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," he said in regulatory filings at BSE Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and New York Stock Exchange.
"As we have previously stated, the audit committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. We will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders," said Nilekani.
Some media reports quoted Nilekani as telling analysts in a conference call that even God cannot change the company's earnings of the company. He said that he felt "insulted with the (whistleblowers) accusations" but does not want to bias the investigation.
On Monday, Infosys said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers.
On October 21, the company had said it is examining charges made by some unnamed employees who accused Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy of following unethical accounting practices to boost revenue and profit for many quarters.
Infosys' audit committee has retained the services of law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company to investigate the matter. Moreover, the audit committee began consultations with independent internal auditors Ernst & Young.
"Given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the anonymous complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints," it said.
Infosys is one of India's most respected companies that was set up in 1981 by corporate icons N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani and S Gopalakrishnan among others.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:03 IST

JSPL reports Q2 turnover of Rs 6,573 crore, EBITDA at Rs 1,255 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported turnover of Rs 6,573 crore during the second quarter (July to September) of current financial year on the back of varied product portfolio and sustained efforts to market and sell value-added prod

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:33 IST

People Matters launches its new content product - People Matters Sphere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): As global businesses gear up to adopt new technologies and address dynamic talent needs to create a higher business impact, the question that emerges is: how are you as a talent leader preparing yourself to lead this transformation and be future-ready

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:30 IST

Marvie Ann Beck celebrates 25 years as India's leading makeup artist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Makeup and Hair artist Marvie Ann Beck celebrated 25 years of being an industry expert by curating a glam night showcase with her rendition of 'Beauty Within' at 'The Olive Canvas with Ranjit Rodricks' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:30 IST

KONE inaugurates its world-class elevator manufacturing facility in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today inaugurated its world-class facility for elevators in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur near Ch

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:27 IST

CFBP Consumer Film Festival Awards 2019 Night concludes with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFBP Consumer Film Festival's Awards Night 2019 was held at the Taj Lands End last evening. It was attended by various stalwarts from different walks of life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Cairn Oil & Gas secures production sharing contract extension...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The government has approved a 10-year extension of the production sharing contract to Cairn Oil and Gas of Vedanta Ltd for the Ravva block in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

T-Systems open new Indian Headquarters facility in Pune to spur...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:18 IST

TechnipFMC in India receives National CSR Award from the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): TechnipFMC has been recognized with India's most prestigious award, the National CSR Award (NCSRA), in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Challenging Circumstances, West Zone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:17 IST

Diamond market improves as Holidays Approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond trading improved in late October after various Jewish, Indian and Chinese holidays.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

ADB underlines vast potential of fintech to bridge Asia's...

Manila [Philippines], Nov 6 (ANI): Digital technologies can bring new opportunities to provide financial services to vast underserved populations in Asia and the Pacific, ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:18 IST

Sun Pharma, AstraZeneca enter into license pact for novel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:01 IST

Get a home loan at affordable interest rate starting at 8.55 per...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, the subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has announced that it will be offering new salaried customers home loan financing starting at an interest rate of 8.55 per cent. This new rate is applicable on both home

Read More
iocl