Infosys selected by Posti as key digital transformation technology partner

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:06 IST

Helsinki [Finland], June 12 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services.
Through this engagement, Infosys will drive the modernisation of Posti's IT applications and infrastructure, helping it move to a flexible IT service model. This will strengthen Posti's ability to respond to changes in customer needs with agility and provide a seamless customer user experience through a dedicated command centre.
Infosys will optimise and modernise Posti's current IT estate, which entails rationalising its applications and hosting the workloads on a public cloud foundation. This will help Posti reduce costs, enhance efficiencies, and lay the foundation for the organisation's larger technology-led business transformation along with an end-to-end security operations network.
At the same time, Infosys will help Posti drive technology-led initiatives using the latest digital technologies, including data utilisation, artificial intelligence and robotics.
Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head for Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods and Logistics at Infosys, said: "With our diversified experience in the postal and logistics industry, we look forward to partnering with Posti in the journey to help realise its strategic goals of digital transformation and operational excellence. Our digital capabilities and solutions will help Posti enrich customer experiences while strengthening its competitive differentiation."
Petteri Naulapaa, Senior Vice President for ICT and Digitalisation at Posti, said: "In a changing business landscape, our partnership with Infosys will help us adapt with agility. The collaboration will enable us focus more on our core operations and, as customer needs become more and more digital, on improving our services."
