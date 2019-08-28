The solutions will improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations
Infosys strengthens collaboration with Microsoft, JCI to bring smart space solutions

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:53 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and Johnson Controls to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.
These solutions will benefit from the latest technologies to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.
"Our new investments in smart buildings, cybersecurity, industry solutions for SAP on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft business applications open new vistas for us to drive enterprise's digital transformation," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.
"Through our partnership with Johnson Controls benefitting from Microsoft technologies, we will focus on enabling enterprises to build and run smart spaces and buildings and provide safe, efficient and sustainable workspaces," he said in a statement.
Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls George Oliver said the company is transforming traditional building systems with services that merge the physical and digital worlds.
"Our partnership with Infosys using Microsoft platforms gives customers the power to make faster, intelligent data-driven decisions to run its buildings more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and will increase productivity of their occupants," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:28 IST

