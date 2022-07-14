Infosys to acquire life sciences consulting firm BASE life science

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Infosys said on Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BASE life science, a leading technology and consulting firm in the life sciences industry in Europe.

"The acquisition reaffirms our commitment to help global life sciences companies realize business value from cloud-first digital platforms and data, to speed-up clinical trials and scale drug development, positively impacting lives and achieving better health outcomes," Infosys said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality know-how. Backed by a team of data science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological developments and trends.



It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes.

Headquartered in Denmark, BASE is one of the fastest-growing technology and consulting partners in the life sciences industry. The company has about 200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments.

BASE collaborates with leading software technology providers in the life sciences industry such as Veeva, IQVIA and Salesforce.

"This acquisition augments Infosys' deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family," Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, in the statement.

"Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth, and created a stellar life sciences consulting firm in Europe. With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people. Infosys is a solid, global technology leader, that is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of BASE while sharing our common purpose and values," said Martin Woergaard, CEO, BASE life science. (ANI)

