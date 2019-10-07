Volvo has manufacturing, research and design operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas
Infosys to deliver digital transformation services for Volvo cars

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Gothenburg (Sweden), Oct 7 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Monday it has been selected as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars' digital transformation services for its enterprise digital commercial operations applications and products.
As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer application services leveraging its global delivery model, agile delivery, automation and other service optimisation levers to deliver service operations.
Based on the scale agile framework, Infosys will enable transformation of application management and application development deliveries to a 100 per cent agile operating model.
Infosys will also leverage Fluido, a leading Salesforce consulting partner in Nordics which it acquired in 2018, to bring best-in-class capabilities and localisation to accelerate Volvo Cars' retail and consumer experience roadmap.
"The association with Volvo Cars reaffirms our strategic commitment to offer an industry leading and localised solution to drive its digital transformation agenda to achieve the strategic business goals," said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys. (ANI)

