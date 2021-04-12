Infra major JMC bags new orders of Rs 1,262 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Infrastructure major JMC Projects India Ltd said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore for its building and water businesses.

The company got orders of Rs 431 crore in March while projects worth Rs 831 crore were signed in April. The building projects in India are worth Rs 1,059 crore and the water project in Maldives is of Rs 203 crore.

"The international order in water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry in Maldives for the first time. It reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) market," said CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi.



"The orders in our buildings business is a testament to our ability to deliver projects to the highest satisfaction of clients. Our total order wins for 2020-21 were around Rs 7,900 crore, giving us confidence to deliver good growth in 2021-22," he said in a statement.

JMC Projects is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and one of the leading contracting company.

In the last three decades, it has contributed towards the country's infrastructure by constructing highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, townships, high-rise buildings, hospitals, industrial units and power plants.

JMC provides services across the construction sector, that is civil, structural and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing). for major industries and project types. (ANI)

