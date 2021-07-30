Infra major KEC wins new orders worth Rs 1,503 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International said on Friday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,503 crore across various businesses.

The transmission and distribution business got orders of Rs 866 crore for projects in India, SAARC, Africa, and the Americas.

The railways business bagged orders of Rs 321 crore in conventional and emerging segments in India. This includes overhead electrification order and associated works for semi high-speed rail and port connectivity.



Besides, the civil business secured orders of Rs 176 crore for infra works in metals and mining, data centre and FMCG segments within the country.

In addition, the cables business secured orders of Rs 140 crore for various products in India and overseas.

"Our order book continues to grow with projects secured across business verticals," said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO. "With these, our year-to-date order intake has surpassed Rs 4,000 crore with a strong growth of over two times vis-a-vis last year."

Kejriwal said the railway business has strengthened its presence with orders in both conventional and new segments. "The company is also enthused by diverse orders secured in civil which further widens its client portfolio."

KEC International is the flagship company of four billion dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries. (ANI)

