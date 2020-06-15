Infrastructure finance major PTC India issues fresh loans of Rs 884 in Q4 FY20

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Infrastructure finance company PTC India Financial Services on Monday reported issuing fresh loans of Rs 884 crore and further disbursements of about Rs 511 crore during the quarter ended March (Q4 FY20).

Existing credit lines of Rs 800 crore were renewed and fresh long-term credit lines of Rs 600 crore were received, it said.

PTC said the long-term to short-term liability ratio improved to 91:9 per cent and debt-equity improved to 4.43 as on March 31. The stress or non-performing asset (NPA) accounts of nearly Rs 144 crore were resolved during Q4 FY20.

The company said gross GNP accounts stood at 6.77 per cent as compared to 7.22 per cent in Q3 FY20. The net NPA stood at 3.62 per cent in FY20 as compared to 3.84 per cent in Q3 FY20. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 23.72 per cent as on March 31.

"We have reported a favourable financial performance for the year ended FY20 with adequate liquidity in our system so as to face all expected challenges and to meet all potential opportunities," the company said in a statement.

"Liberal provisioning of Rs 195 crore on our stress and NPA assets were made this year, leading to improvement in our portfolio quality," it added.

PTC India Financial Services is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. It also provides fee-based services like loan syndication and underwriting. (ANI)