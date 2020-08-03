INIFD - A name for those creative folks who believe, 'Change is the only Constant'!

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI/Mediawire): The design industry in India is growing at an overwhelming rate of 23 to 25 per cent annually. In the recent years, India has undergone some significant lifestyle changes.

Indians now crave for tastefully designed, comfortable homes, just like their fashion sense. With India coming close to world, the global trends have found their way in the Indian hearts, be it fashion or lifestyle! If you have a flair for design and passion for fashion, this is the opportunity you must grab!

TODAY DESIGN FIELD PROVIDES HIGHEST PAID JOBS

Explore the world of design and begin to understand the background and knowledge needed to develop a career in this exciting field. Understand how colours, composition, and texture can all affect great aesthetics!

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has made people understand how much they value design in their life. People are now craving to see changes in their wardrobe and their living spaces as well.

This is going to prove to be an excellent opportunity for the designing and fashion and Interior Design industry as people are eager to give themselves and their living spaces an amazing makeover!

Career Opportunities

Recently, Indians have been growing conscious of their appearances and are seen embracing various global fashion trends. This has opened doors to the fashion industry in India that envisions these global trends and blends them in the Indian taste.

This fashion industry is a haven to those who have panache and readiness to work hard, be creative and create wonders. Such candidates are easily picked up and absorbed in the Indian fashion industry.

FASHION INDUSTRY EMPLOYS OVER 60 MILLION PEOPLE ACROSS THE GLOBE

The story for interior designing industry is no different. Gone are the days when people wanted structured interiors. People are now willing to try more modern, whimsical, combination designs that give a very fresh and welcoming vibes to their spaces.

Be it residential, office spaces or industrial, people are willing to experiment with their spaces to make them vibrant, modern and fresh.

In India, more than one lakh interior designers are required, including designers who take projects as freelance designers, top employers in the industry are architectural, construction firms and furniture companies.

This has created new opportunities for creative interior designers, who are today, very high in demand. There are very few names in this industry, who actually create the designers and help to elevate the successful career of the deserving aspirants. Amongst those few, INIFD is the one!

Courses Offered

Fashion Designing

The industry is dynamic, current trends dominate the previous one, hence, fading the importance of the latter quickly. India is one of the oldest hubs of textile and handicrafts. With Indian fashion designers adding Indian touch to global fashion and vice versa, India is a globally renowned fashion destination today. The chances of growth and development are quite large in this compelling and creative career.

Interior designing

Creativity in interior designing has become essential as rising prices of real estate and matchbox homes have brought the home owners at their wits end. Interior designing helps in blending comfort, functionality and style together even in small spaces. The sector is expanding and redefining every day. Future in the interior designing belongs to those who can innovate, create and recreate even in the limited spaces.

