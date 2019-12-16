INIFD hosted the Lakme Fashion Week launchpad

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inter National Institute of Fashion Design West Delhi hosted the Lakme Fashion Week Launchpad for a fresh batch of design flair at Dilli Haat.

Over 500 students from 13 INIFD institutes of the north zone participated in the event. Two students, one from designing and one interior, were selected by the jury and got a direct ticket to showcase their work at the LAKME Fashion Week (LFW). Design Winners are rewarded with cash Prize from IMG Reliance & mentorship under the Design experts.

On this occasion, the budding designers showcased their designs and skills. In design, Diksha Devi and from Interior design, Hirdey Mahajan were selected by the jury. The winner students were awarded direct entry in Lakme Fashion Week and a cash prize of Rs. 10 thousand each from IMG Reliance.

On this occasion, Sagarika Ghatge (Bollywood Actress), Pankaj Ahuja (leading Fashion Designer), Raseel Gujral (leading lifestyle designer & Co-founder Casa Paradox), Neeraj Gaba (TV & OTT personality) and Shefalee Vasudev (Editor, the voice of fashion, IMG-Reliance) were present as a Jury Panel.

The Celebrity Jury Bollywood Actress Sagarika Ghatge was extremely impressed by the creativity of the INIFD students.

She said, "This is a big platform for the students where they can showcase their talent and skills. In competition victory or defeat are the two sides of the same coin. One should not get disheartened from their defeat, every ending has a new beginning and one needs to learn something new every day. Fashion and Interior Design industries are growing rapidly in India and bringing new opportunities for budding designers."

While interacting, Avneet Grover, Centre Director INIFD West Delhi, said, "The New Hi-tech Centre provides state of the art facilities, activities and myriad opportunities to the INIFD students. The selected Fashion Design students will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase at Main Show Area during Lakme Fashion Week and the selected Interior Design students will get a chance to Design Sets of select Designer Shows at Main Show Area of Lakme Fashion Week."

"This regional selection event Season 3 is bigger and better as along with the grand opportunity, where the Design Winners are rewarded with cash Prize from IMG Reliance & mentorship under the Design experts," she added.

