Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi recognised as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innominds, a San Jose-based AI-first digital product engineering company, has been named by Great Place to Work® India as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021.

In a very special study conducted by Great Place to Work® India, 75 leaders have been recognised for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. 25 of these leaders are spearheading mid-size organizations (having 100-500 employees), while 50 of them are leaders of large organisations (having more than 500 employees).

This unique study by Great Place to Work® India was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organisations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic. Great Place to Work® India then validated the study with employees through a detailed survey.

The list of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 is published here:

https://www.greatplacetowork.in/leadership-in-times-of-crisis



About the Study



The Covid-19 Pandemic challenged old paradigms of working and thrust the new normal on businesses and the workforce. While organisations have found ways to cope with the VUCA world, current times placed tremendous pressure on the leadership team to be agile, decisive, and adaptable. There have been many examples of exemplary behaviour on the part of senior leadership, be it redefining business models, redesigning workplaces to suit the current needs, or ensuring the wellbeing of the workforce.

The 'India's Best Leaders in Time of Crisis 2021' Study was a Great Place to Work® India initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The study captured history as it happened by enabling organisations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Innominds", said Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Innominds.

"We were all in it together. All our employees, customers, and the management team showed commitment and courage in collectively managing the uncertainty and minimizing the human pain. I dedicate this recognition to all the Innominds stakeholders who made this happen, empathizing with each other and surviving these moments of crisis," added Divakar.

"I am immensely pleased of this recognition bestowed on our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Divakar Tantravahi. This collective voice of Innominds members acknowledges the empathetic leadership and the diligent practice of "we are all in it together", said Lakshmi Achanta, Chief People Officer, Innominds.

"A true picture of culture and care; reinforcing the "teamwork at Innominds" and "valuing the individuals and their wellbeing." Innominds leadership team will continue to live these values and culture forever, in its true spirit. We are honoured to be amongst the super loving and most dynamic members at Innominds," added Lakshmi.

This honour comes on the heels of Innominds' recognition as a Great Place to Work® in India for the years 2021-22.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

