'Innovate & Seize Your Success' titled book launched by Prabhat Sinha

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The author, entrepreneur, and international speaker Prabhat Sinha discussed productivity principles and their application in everyone's life and how it will enable us to succeed personally and professionally in his newly launched book named "Innovate & Seize Your Success".

The book titled "Innovate & Seize Your Success - Boost Your Productivity to Innovate and Make Success Predictable" by author Prabhat Sinha is out on Amazon worldwide as an eBook and paperback edition. The book has already secured Amazon No 1 Bestseller rank. The book is becoming popular in other countries like - USA, UK, Netherlands and Germany. There is also a plan to launch the Hindi edition of the book soon.

Prabhat Sinha is an International speaker and heads operations of a global IT MNC. In his 15 plus years-long corporate career Prabhat encountered many instances where proper application of resources and techniques would have ensured success and a clear edge over the competition. Prabhat stated, he has included 12 popular productivity techniques in his book.



Talking about "productivity tools and techniques" the author Prabhat Sinha said he believes productivity personalization will enable the individual to be conscious of where they are missing opportunities and how they can make lifestyle and attitude changes that will enable them to maintain focus and excel.

According to the author, the definition, and meaning of success are varied for different Individuals. For example - A person may consider certain wealth as his success, but another may not be satisfied with wealth and considers popularity as his success. Prabhat shared several lively illustrations mentioned in his book. The book is full of motivational quotes to push readers for positive changes.

Prabhat further added, "The book Innovate & Seize Your Success is relevant for all age groups and individuals. It is equally effective for Corporates, Entrepreneurs, Startup owners, Professionals, Students, housewives, and everyone who wants to boost their productivity."

