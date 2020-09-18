Innovation at the core of IPLTech's operating philosophy: Sid Das

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sid Das, Chairman of the Board and Chief Product Officer at IPLTech Electric is referred to as India's Electric Man fondly by the Team for his vision of electrifying the heaviest trucks in the world locally in India against all odds. Sid believes Innovation is the key to sustainability - be it commercial or ecological.

IPLTech Electric prides itself on continuous innovation to make a meaningful difference. From early in the company's journey in construction logistics, it wanted to minimize the havoc of pollution being caused by diesel trucks.

Even while Electric Trucks were available in much smaller sizes at inflated prices globally, the company invested heavily in developing the world's largest electric truck.

With over one million such trucks in operation, it foresaw 100 million Tonnes reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in India alone in the immediate term.

At the beginning of what turned out to be a roller-coaster journey, IPLTech found that it does not have simulation tools for sizing a transmission-based electric drive-train.

A heavy-duty vehicle is not very efficient in direct drive mode due to the heavy torque requirements at the wheels. In the absence of simulation tools, the product development cycle can extend to four-five years.

Starting from ground zero and applying fundamental laws of physics, the team led by Subodh Yadav, the Chief Executive Officer designed an industry-first simulation tool for sizing the drive-train over the first two months. The simulation tool allowed us to predict key vehicle parameters with a high degree of certainty and cut down the product development cycle by 80 per cent to just over 14 months.



In parallel, Chetan Singhal, the Chief Operating Officer of the company was working overtime to design and develop a battery pack and BMS using the very best Lithium Iron Phosphate cells that could last for seven-eight years of use in extremely hostile hot, humid and dusty conditions.

The battery pack uses state of the art air conditioning cooling approach with BMS level restrictions for an added degree of safety. The battery pack can withstand conditions ranging from Sub-Saharan Africa to Siberia.

Using extensively collected duty cycle data, the Vehicle Control Unit was programmed for maximum efficiency in Indian conditions.

While the Electric Truck was launched in a record time of 14 months, IPLT is continuing to innovate to maintain its edge. The company has formed a partnership with Faradion, the world leader in non-aqueous sodium-ion cell technology for the commercial trial of their superior tech in its commercial vehicles.

A team of mavericks is essential for continuous innovation. IPLTech Electric has assembled a great team with members from the automotive sector, electronics sector, and from the Computers/Data Sciences background. "It's a matter of great pride to work in a team which comprises a physics Olympiad gold medallist, a Sudoku record holder, and India's Electric Man," remarked Chetan humbly.

The company hopes to continue to bring in great products at great prices unlocking great value for its patrons, partners, and for the planet.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

