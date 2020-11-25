Innovative Work From Home solutions by Kayo, enabling increased productivity in the new normal

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Kayo, a niche Work From Home solutions provider, was founded right when the country entered the lockdown and workplaces announced the new normal of working from home until further notice.

Founded by Mudit Jain, a Noida based entrepreneur, the company aims to increase productivity and brings in comfort in the Work From Home concept. Kayo, inspired by the word 'Karmayodha' from Mahabharat, brings innovative customized furniture solutions to enable people to Work From Home comfortably.

The startup is a first of its kind online store, providing aesthetically driven, customizable, and productive solutions that can help people staying in a house of any size, install or modify their interiors to suit their working needs. Often, it is observed that a premium flat or a house may have enough space, but not a study room or space, specifically designed to suit their Work From Home needs.

The ongoing pandemic has entirely changed the definition of working from home, and corporates are planning ahead to make the WFH model sustainable with the right infrastructure. Especially the IT/ITes sector which is planning to carry forward the WFH model for the next few years, and are allowing employees to avail the Work From Home facility. This makes the market ripe for such solutions that can transform the way people work at home.

"While the lockdown forced the people around the globe to embrace remote working, the Work From Home infrastructure was something that was lacking at most of our houses. I observed my wife facing severe back aches while working for long hours, some of my peers who had prevailing health issues had increased neck and back aches along with difficulty in working throughout the day," said Mudit Jain, Founder, Kayo, while commenting on the offerings.



"Further, the criticality of the issue dawned upon me when I started observing a tremendous dip in my productivity, while working at my regular table at home for long hours.Upon searching, I found regular tables, bed tables on different e-commerce platforms but nothing that is a dedicated solution to our Work From Home woes. Most of us do not have the concept of dedicated study rooms in a flat, or a portable solution to cater to the space crunch in a flat. This made me realize the need for innovative Work From Home solutions that is required in the new normal," Mudit Jain added.

Kayo (www.kayo.co.in) provides solutions which are portable, and is multiutility. Designed to use space creatively, the products are reasonably priced and provide value for the money spent. Keeping in mind the Indian consumers, who think before spending on each piece of furniture and its utility, Kayo also provides solutions that can transform the interiors of the home to create a perfect Home office Setup.

Products that range from bluetooth enabled smart tables, that can be used as a work table as well as for family entertainment, Work From Home solutions for expecting mothers, school from home and ergonomic chairs. The offerings are carefully designed keeping in mind the aesthetic needs. The products are visually appealing and can be customized as well to suit the interiors of the house.

Working towards making these products available in every nook and corner of the country, the startup has orders flowing in from different cities and has been providing these solutions to B2B players as well. Kayo is looking to scale its business and is seeking funding to expand its operations in Metros like Mumbai and Bangalore and Tier 2 cities like Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Dehradun etc.

