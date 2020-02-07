Inox Leisure reports 19 pc growth in Q3 revenues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday reported 19 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues during the quarter ended December at Rs 518 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 108 crore delivered a 25 per cent growth and profit after tax stood at Rs 51 crore with a 40 per cent growth.

Footfalls too showed a robust 11 per cent growth with 17 million tickets sold in the October to December quarter.

"We have been writing a consistent growth story at Inox with our uncompromised and relentless business focus enabled by some outstanding innovations in the space of luxury, service and technology," said Director Siddharth Jain.

"The quarter once again established the importance of content which continues to drive guests to our cinemas and allowing us to treat them with our high standards of hospitality," he said in a statement.

Inox rolled out its loyalty programme during the quarter which garnered more than four million members within two months of its launch. The reward points can be redeemed for movie tickets and F&B purchases.

Inox Leisure Ltd is among India's largest multiplex chains with 146 multiplexes and 614 screens in 68 cities. (ANI)

