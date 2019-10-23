The company has 144 multiplexes and 598 screens in 68 cities.
The company has 144 multiplexes and 598 screens in 68 cities.

Inox Leisure reports 42 pc growth in Q2 total revenue

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported total revenue of Rs 524 crore in the July to September quarter, 42 per cent up from Rs 369 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY19.
Inox also hosted the highest number of guests in a quarter with a footfall count of 1.9 crore, up 39 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 107 crore with a 121 per cent growth and profit after tax stood at Rs 51 crore, up 327 per cent from previous year's second quarter.
The board declared an interim dividend of 10 per cent or Re 1 per equity share.
Inox is among India's largest multiplex chains with 144 multiplexes and 598 screens in 68 cities. The company's emphasis on innovations and service in food and beverage delivered revenue levels of Rs 141 crore with a 48 per cent growth.
Inox has added 27 new screens in the FY20 so far, underlining the company's expansion focus. It continued its focus on technology and formats with the roll-out of India's first 270-degree multi-projection ScreenX auditorium at Inorbit Mall Malad in Mumbai and Quest Mall in Kolkata. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:03 IST

Diwali offers 2019: Last chance to avail Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festive season is upon us and the celebrations have begun. Shopping is on in full swing and we're always on the lookout for the best of Diwali offers. And just when you thought you had seen it all, Bajaj Finserv is here to take your fe

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:02 IST

BharatPe wins Innovation in Digital Payments Award at MeitY

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe, India's largest merchant fin-tech company has won the DigiDhan Mission Fin-tech Award 2018-2019 for 'Innovation in Digital Payments through Emerging Technology' at the MeitY Start-up Summit 2019 held in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:39 IST

Homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in top 7 cities in 2019: Anarock

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Despite depressed consumption sentiment, the top seven cities saw homes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in first three quarters of 2019, rising yearly by 16 per cent, Anarock Property Consultants said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:55 IST

Bajaj Auto reports 22 pc increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,402 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported 22 per cent year-on-year jump in its profit after tax to Rs 1,402 crore during the July to September (Q2) quarter of current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:55 IST

Affle files 14 tech patents to strengthen consumer platform offerings

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has filed 14 patents in Singapore and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:18 IST

Supertech gets Rs 293 crore recovery notice for Cape Town project

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Noida Authority has issued a recovery certificate against Supertech Ltd, saying real estate major defaulted on the payment of Rs 253 crore in principal amount for its Cape Town project in Sector 74 of Noida.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:17 IST

The 4th edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit- MARS...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the new edition of their 'UNESCO - Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019' in partnership with African Union in Accra, Ghana on 30th of October 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:14 IST

Moodcafe hosts second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Aamchi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moodcafe, digital mental health, and wellness platform, launched by alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee, today organized its second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Enterprises believe 5G will help generate new revenue streams:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A new market research study by Infosys Knowledge Institute has gathered empirical evidence to show how mass machine communication is expected to be the most transformed application with 5G and why data security emerges as the most critical barrier to its ad

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:59 IST

Almond Branding is now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Almond Branding has won India's Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging design. Initiated in 2015, 'India's Best Design Awards' are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparen

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:55 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega project from HPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Wednesday it has been awarded a mega project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity gauges flat on global cues, private banks suffer losses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained flat on the bourses during early hours of Wednesday amid weak global cues as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More
iocl