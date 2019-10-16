Inox Wind signs additional deal for SECI 50 MW capacity with Adani

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Wednesday it has closed a deal for sale of a 50 megawatt wind power project at Dayapar in Kutch district of Gujarat in which Adani Green Energy will be the strategic investor.

The project is part of the capacity won under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid. These 2 MW wind turbines have one of the highest swept areas that make it ideally suited to maximise returns in low wind areas, the company said in a statement.

"Inox Wind's Kutch site will become one of the largest wind farms in India post-execution of capacities won in different rounds of SECI and state auctions," it added.

Besides, the company Wind has already commissioned 166 MW of wind projects for Adani. "This new deal has been signed by Adani reposing their confidence in Inox Wind. As part of this deal, Inox Wind will also provide long-term operations and maintenance services."

India has set an ambitious target of having 175 gigawatt of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

Inox Wind provides wind energy solutions to independent power producers, utilities, public sector units and corporate investors. It has manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with a total capacity of 1,600 MW per annum.

(ANI)

